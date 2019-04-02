LANTANA, Texas – While competing against some of the top women’s college golf teams in the nation, Baylor turned in the best score of the closing round to rally to a win at the Bruzzy Challenge on Tuesday.
The 35th-ranked Bears shot 3-over 291 in the third round at Lantana Golf Club, finishing with a 10-under 854 to win the title by two strokes over Ole Miss. BU’s Big 12 rival Texas Tech was third at 3-under.
Baylor was led by Gurleen Kaur, who won her first career individual title by shooting 1-under 71 in the final round to finish at 9-under 207, a score matched by Texas’ Hailee Cooper (70-67-70-207). The two players shared the individual crown.
Maria Vesga notched Baylor’s best final round at 2-under 70, as she climbed 21 spots on the leaderboard to finish in a tie for 14th at 1-under 215 for the tournament. In all, Baylor erased a five-stroke deficit in winning the team title, its first since Oct. 2016.
Baylor won’t compete again until the Big 12 Championship April 14-16 at the Golf Club of Oklahoma in Broken Arrow, Okla.
SFA knocks off Baylor, 4-1
Ashley Kriesel threw a six-hitter as the SFA softball team rolled to a 4-1 win over Baylor on Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.
SFA (22-14) scored all its runs in the first inning. The Ladyjacks loaded the bases with no outs before Baylor starter Madison Lindsey (3-4) walked Alex Hedspeth to force in the first run. After Lindsay Gregory hit a two-run single, Madison Clements’ grounder brought in the fourth run.
Baylor (15-18) punched across its only run in the bottom of the first as Lou Gilbert scored on Taylor Ellis’ single. Kriesel (8-4) walked five batters and struck out two in the complete game.
Baylor will return to Big 12 action with a three-game series at No. 2 Oklahoma in Norman Friday through Sunday.