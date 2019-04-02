LANTANA —While competing against some of the top women’s college golf teams in the nation, Baylor turned in the best score of the closing round to rally to a win at the Bruzzy Challenge on Tuesday.
The 35th-ranked Bears shot 3-over 291 in the third round at Lantana Golf Club, finishing with a 10-under 854 to win the title by two strokes over Ole Miss. BU’s Big 12 rival Texas Tech was third at 3-under.
Baylor was led by Gurleen Kaur, who won her first career individual title by shooting 1-under 71 in the final round to finish at 9-under 207, a score matched by Texas’ Hailee Cooper (70-67-70-207). The two players shared the individual crown.
Maria Vesga notched Baylor’s best final round at 2-under 70, as she climbed 21 spots on the leaderboard to finish in a tie for 14th at 1-under 215 for the tournament. In all, Baylor erased a five-stroke deficit in winning the team title, its first since Oct. 2016.
Baylor won’t compete again until the Big 12 Championship April 14-16 at the Golf Club of Oklahoma in Broken Arrow, Okla.