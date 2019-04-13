The Big 12 Women’s Golf Championship begins Sunday through Tuesday at the Golf Club of Oklahoma in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The Baylor women, seeded No. 4 in the tournament, will tee off with No. 5 Texas Tech and NO. 6 Iowa State at 10 a.m.
The top seed for the tournament is the University of Texas, with Oklahoma seeded second and TCU in the No.3 seed. The three teams will begin play at 9 a.m. Sunday. No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Kansas and No. 9 Kansas State have an 11 a.m. tee time.
All three groups will begin play at Hole 1. Each team consists of five golfers. The lowest four scores per round of the five designated players will be used in a stroke play scoring format.