LANTANA — The Baylor women’s golf team shot 13-under 563 over two rounds of action at the Bruzzy Challenge at Lantana Golf Club on Monday, and sit in third place.
Baylor shot 8-under 280 in the first round and 3-under 285 in the second.
Gurleen Kaur shot rounds of 5-under 67 and 3-under 69 for an 8-under 136 total, tied for second in the individual race. Eric Chiang is Baylor’s next-best golfer at 70-72-142, which is tied for 14th, while Emma Bradley went 71-72-143, tied for 21st.
The Bears trail only Ole Miss (-18) and Texas Tech (-17), and they have a six-stroke lead on Miami and Houston, who are tied for fourth. The tournament will conclude on Tuesday.