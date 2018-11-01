The weekend will see the Baylor women’s golf team playing host to 17 teams at Club Campestre San Jose in Cabos, Mexico. The tournament will run Friday through Sunday.
The tournament will consist of one round each day, with all three rounds beginning with shotgun starts.
Teams competing besides No. 21 Baylor are No. 22 Auburn, No. 23 Clemson, Denver, No. 42 Houston, Iowa, Mississippi State, Missouri, New Mexico, No. 27 Oklahoma, No. 2 Texas, No. 32 TCU, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 9 Virginia.
Baylor will have Gurleen Kaur as their leading player, followed by No. 2 Maria Vesga, No. 3 Fiona Liddell, No. 4 Diane Baillieux, and No.5 Laila Hrindova. Individual competitors will be Amelia McKee, Jordan Shackelford and Erica Chiang. This will be Chiang’s first appearance with Baylor, having played previously at Seminole State College.
This is the second year Baylor has hosted the tournament. The course is a par-71, 6,202 yard course.