AUSTIN – Led by Amelia McKee’s 3-under 69 and Maria Vesga’s even par 72, Baylor women’s golf claimed a third place finish at the Betsy Rawls Invitational Sunday. No. 6 Texas, host of the tournament, took the championship with No. 16 Kent State placing second.
For individual players, Gurleen Kaur had the best finish of the Bears with a 1-under 215 and a sixth place finish. Vesga ended the tournament in a tie for 17th, while Diane Baillieux tied for 21st. Other Baylor players were McKee at 30th, Laila Hrindova tied for 34th, and Fiona Liddell tied for 39th. Jordan Shackelford came in 53rd.
Baylor concludes the fall season as host of the second-annual Battle at the Beach, which will be held at Club Campestre in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. The three-day tournament will be November 2-4.