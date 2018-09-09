Baylor women’s golf opened their season with the first round of the 2018 Cougar Classic in Hanahan, South Carolina, Sunday. The team left the course tied for ninth place at the end of the day.
The Bears shot an 3-over 291 and are currently tied with Florida State and North Carolina State. Baylor was one of only four teams to complete the course before weather forced the other teams off the course. Florida (-10) and Arkansas (-6) both finished the course with a better score than Baylor, while Central Florida (+4), Indiana (+13), Maryland (+14) and Charleston Southern (+30) also completed the course. The remaining 12 teams will finish the first round early Monday morning.
Baylor’s Maria Vesga had the Bears’ best round with a 1-under 71. She was followed by Gurleen Kaur, who shot an even par, and Fiona Liddell is one over at 73. Diane Baillieux shot a 3 over for the round. Vesga is in a tie for 15th place, while Kaur is tied for 27th, Liddell is tied for 41st place and Baillieux is in a tie for 65th. Baylor’s fifth player, Jordan Shackelford, shot a 5-over 77 in her first time to play for Baylor.
The second round is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Baylor will be paired with Florida and Arkansas and will start on the back-9.