EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Baylor women’s golf team improved its score by a stroke from the opening round to the second, and moved up slightly to a tie for seventh at the NCAA’s East Lansing Regional on Tuesday.
The Bears shot 9-over 297 Tuesday and are at 19-over 595 after two rounds, which ties them with LSU. Baylor trails leader Kent State (573), Arizona (574), UCLA (581), Stanford (588), Indiana (592) and Illinois (592).
Tuesday’s second round featured a long rain delay before the players got rolling at Forest Akers West Golf Course.
BU sophomore Gurleen Kaur had a terrific day for the Bears, shooting a 3-under 69 to jump all the way into third place. Kaur got her round rolling with an eagle 2 on the 390-yard par-4 third hole, and also had birdies on No. 5, 11, 12, 13 and 17 to offset four bogeys.
Kaur is sitting at 73-69-142, only five strokes off the pace of leader Patty Tavatanakit of UCLA.
Baylor will need to move up into the top six by the end of Wednesday’s final round to advance to the NCAA Championships.