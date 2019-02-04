PALOS VERDES, California – The Baylor women’s golf team closed out the second round of the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge Monday in 13th place, having shot 17-over 301 for the round.
The No. 35 Bears (+37) are ahead of No. 5 Alabama (+40), No. 8 Arizona State (+47) and No. 42 Colorado (+48). Baylor is also within six shots of No. 9 Arizona (+31). Arizona is trailed by No. 20 Florida State (+32), Ohio State (+33), No. 3 Florida (+35), No. 26 Furman (+35) and No. 19 Washington (+36).
Stanford leads the tournament, followed by UCLA, Texas, USC, Wake Forest and Oklahoma State.
Tuesday will be the final round, which begins at 10:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. Baylor is paired with Alabama, Arizona State and Colorado.
Finnish ski jump icon Nykanen dies at 55
HELSINKI — Matti Nykanen, the four-time Olympic ski jumping champion whose personal life was affected by alcohol problems, has died. He was 55.
Nykanen, who also won seven World Championship gold medals, died Sunday, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said. The cause of death was not immediately known.
Nykanen became an icon of sport in Finland. He was 18 when he won his first competition in the storied Four Hills tournament, yet with boyish looks seemed even younger.
He won the gold medal in the large hill event at the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics and took all three gold medals four years later in Calgary, winning the normal hill and large hill as well as the team competitions.