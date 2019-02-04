PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — The Baylor women’s golf team closed out the second round of the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge Monday in 13th place, having shot 17-over 301 for the round.
The No. 35 Bears (+37) are ahead of No. 5 Alabama (+40), No. 8 Arizona State (+47) and No. 42 Colorado (+48). Baylor is also within six shots of No. 9 Arizona (+31). Arizona is trailed by No. 20 Florida State (+32), Ohio State (+33), No. 3 Florida (+35), No. 26 Furman (+35) and No. 19 Washington (+36).
Stanford leads the tournament, followed by UCLA, Texas, USC, Wake Forest and Oklahoma State.
Tuesday will be the final round, which begins at 10:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. Baylor is paired with Alabama, Arizona State and Colorado.