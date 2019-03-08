HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – After shooting a 15-over 299, Baylor’s women’s golf team finds itself in 13th place after Friday’s first round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate tournament.
The Bears are currently ahead of Oklahoma State (+17), North Carolina (+21) and Alabama (+25). South Carolina currently leads the competition having shot 2-under for the day.
Gurleen Kaur had Baylor’s best round in the individual competition, shooting an even-par 71, which ties her for 10th place. Maria Vesga is tied for 44th after hitting a 4-over 75.
Other teams in the competition are Florida State (E), Wake Forest (+1), Duke (+5), LSU (+6), Furman and Virginia, both at +7. Auburn shot +10, UCLA (+11), Georgia (+13), Vanderbilt and Arkansas, both with +14.
Baylor plays with Northwestern and Oklahoma State Saturday for the second round, beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.