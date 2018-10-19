AUSTIN – Using a strong effort on the back nine, the Baylor women’s golf team stands in sixth place after Friday’s first round of the Betsy Rawls Invitational at the University of Texas Golf Club.
The 28th-ranked Bears shot 15-over 303, including 5-over on the back nine. They trail only Texas (+3), No. 16 Kent State (+6), No. 7 Florida (+7), No. 49 SMU (+12) and No. 1 Alabama (+14). The Bears are in front of seven teams, including No. 38 Texas Tech (+18), No. 41 Texas A&M (+20), Tulane (+22), No. 40 Colorado (+23), Texas State (+29), New Mexico (+29) and North Texas (+30).
Gurleen Kaur had a pair of birdies on her way to Baylor’s top score at 1-over 73, tied for eighth place. Diane Baillieux is in a tie for 14th at 2-over 74.
The tournament continues through Sunday.