BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – With one round under their belt at the Big 12 Women’s Golf Championship, Baylor’s golfers find themselves in second place after shooting 4-over 292 Sunday.
No. 2 Texas (-1) leads after the first day. No. 32 Baylor leads Kansas (+9), No. 24 TCU (+11), Oklahoma State (+12) and No. 18 Oklahoma (+13). The last three teams in the tournament are No. 39 Iowa State and No. 37 Texas Tech, both at (+17), and Kansas State (+23).
Gurleen Kaur leads the Bears in the individual standings after shooting 68 and in second place, one shot behind Texas’ Sara Kouskova. Other Bears’ standings are Maria Vesga (72) in a tie for fourth, and Diane Baillieux (73) and in ninth place.
Baylor begins the second round with Kansas and Texas with a 10 a.m. tee time Monday.