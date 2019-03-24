OPELIKA, Ala. — The Baylor women’s golf team shot 10-over 298 in Sunday’s second round of the Evans Derby Experience, and sits in eighth place in the 14-team field.
Overall, the Bears are 18-over 594 entering Monday’s final round.
Second-ranked Texas leads the tournament at 3-over 579, while No. 3 Duke is second at 6-over 582.
Freshman Emma Bradley carded a 1-over 73 for Baylor’s best round of the day. Maria Vesga shot 2-over 74, Erica Chiang posted a 3-over 75, and Gurleen Kaur was at 4-over 76. Kaur is an even-par 144 for the tournament, and is in a tie for eighth individually.