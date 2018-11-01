The weekend will see the Baylor women’s golf team playing host to 17 teams at Club Campestre San Jose in Cabos, Mexico. The tournament will run Friday through Sunday.
The tournament will consist of one round each day, with all three rounds beginning with shotgun starts.
Teams competing besides No. 21 Baylor are No. 22 Auburn, No. 23 Clemson, Denver, No. 42 Houston, Iowa, Mississippi State, Missouri, New Mexico, No. 27 Oklahoma, No. 2 Texas, No. 32 TCU, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 9 Virginia.
Baylor will have Gurleen Kaur as their leading player, followed by No. 2 Maria Vesga, No. 3 Fiona Liddell, No. 4 Diane Baillieux, and No.5 Laila Hrindova. Individual competitors will be Amelia McKee, Jordan Shackelford and Erica Chiang. This will be Chiang’s first appearance with Baylor, having played previously at Seminole State College.
This is the second year Baylor has hosted the tournament. The course is a par-71, 6,202 yard course.
Former pitcher gets 4 years for fraud
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A pitcher on the Florida Marlins team that won the 2003 World Series has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for taking part in an insurance scam.
The Palm Beach Post reports Justin Wayne and his brother, Hawkeye Wayne, also paid $3.8 million in reimbursement Thursday after pleading guilty to health care fraud. Hawkeye Wayne received a five-year sentence. They don’t have to report to prison until March and their sentences could be reduced after they testify against the scam’s alleged ringleaders.
The brothers owned a testing lab. Prosecutors say a drug treatment center brought them patients’ urine samples for unneeded testing. They billed insurance companies and then kicked back part of the proceeds.
The Hawaii native went to Stanford University and pitched for the Marlins from 2002 to 2004, posting a 5-8 record and a 6.13 ERA.
World Series trophy repaired after damage
BOSTON — The Red Sox say their brand new World Series trophy has been repaired after getting beaned by a beer can during the championship parade.
The damage occurred during Wednesday’s duck boat ride through Boston, when boisterous fans took to throwing drinks to the players. A team photographer, Jason Varitek’s wife and Alex Cora’s daughter were among those hit.
One can struck the trophy as it was being held aloft, knocking loose some of the golden pennants that rise from the base.
Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg says the damage was minor and has already been fixed.
Cora said his daughter was fine, and he said with a smile: “I’ve just got to be ready to make that play.”