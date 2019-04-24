The Baylor women’s golf team will be the No. 8 seed in the East Lansing (Mich.) Regional for the NCAA tournament, beginning May 6-8.
It’s the seventh regional appearance in eight seasons under head coach Jay Goble, and marks the 17th NCAA tournament appearance in program history.
The No. 1 seed in the East Lansing Regional is Stanford. Other teams in the regional, listed in seeding order, are Arizona, Kent State, UCLA, Michigan State, Campbell, Illinois, North Carolina, Georgia, Louisville, Augusta, LSU, Indiana, Long Beach State, Xavier, Harvard and IUPUI.
The other No. 1 seeds are Duke at the Auburn Regional, USC at the Washington Regional, and Texas at the Norman (Okla.) Regional.
Baylor finished second to Texas at this year’s Big 12 tournament, led by sophomore Diana Baillieux’s fifth place finish.