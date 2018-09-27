Baylor women’s golf competes in the 2018 Schooner Fall Classic beginning Friday at Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma. The tournament will run through Sunday.
This will be the third time in five seasons that the Bears have played in the Schooner Fall Classic. They tied for eighth place in 2014 against 16 other teams, and finished 12th last year against 14 teams.
Baylor’s team will consist of sophomores Diane Baillieux and Gurleen Kaur, along with senior Maria Vesga, junior Fiona Liddell and sophomore Laila Hrindova. Jordan Shackelford, a sophomore, will compete as an individual.
Other teams competing this weekend are Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas State, UNC-Wilmington and Wisconsin.
The Bears begin the tournament Friday at the 10th tee paired with Texas A&M and New Mexico. The first tee time will be at 9:50 a.m.