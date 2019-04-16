BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Baylor women’s golf team made a strong showing in their quest to win a Big 12 title, but ended up finishing second at the Big 12 Tournament at the Golf Club of Oklahoma.
Baylor shot 20-over 308 in Tuesday’s final round, and finished at 50-over 914 for the tournament. Texas won the title at 13-over 877.
Baylor’s runner-up finish tied for the second-best showing in program history, and was the sixth top-three finish in the past eight years. Sophomore Diana Baillieux made all-Big 12 honors by finishing fifth overall with an 8-over 224. Baillieux carded rounds of 73, 77 and 74, and was the top finisher of anyone not playing for champion Texas, which had the top four golfers in the field.
Baylor’s Maria Vesga went 72-81-76-229, finishing tied for 14th. Sophomore Gurleen Kaur opened the tournament in style with a 68 before finishing with rounds of 83 and 80 for a 233 total. She finished tied for 19th.
The NCAA tournament field will be announced April 24 on the Golf Channel, and Baylor is expected to garner an at-large berth.