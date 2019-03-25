OPELIKA, Ala. – Baylor’s women’s golf team finished ahead of five top-45 teams with their eighth-place finish at the Evans Derby Experience Monday. The Bears shot 15-over 299 on Monday to finish the 54 holes at 290over 893.
Florida State (+6) won the tournament, with Duke (+10) Texas (+10) and Arkansas (+10) tied for second. Florida (+16) rounded out the top five finishers. Baylor tied South Carolina (+29), and finished ahead of Mississippi State (+37), Ole Miss (+41), Alabama (+43) and Louisville (+48).
In individual honors, Gurleen Kaur and Maria Vesga tied for eighth at 1-over 217. It was the fifth career top-10 finish for both women.
Baylor is scheduled to play the Buzzy Challenge on April 1-2 at Lantana, Texas. They will then play in the 2019 Big 12 Championship at Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on April 14-16.