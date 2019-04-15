BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Two rounds have been played at the Women’s Big 12 Championship golf tournament, and the Baylor Bears find themselves where they started the round—in second place trailing Texas.
Baylor shot 26-over for 314 on a day when the wind was a factor. For the two round, the Bears have a 30-over 606.
Texas (+8) leads the team competition, with Oklahoma State (+33) in third. The next three are TCU (+38), Oklahoma (+39) and Kansas (+41). Texas Tech (+44), Iowa State (+46) and Kasnas State (+55) comprise the third group of three. Each of the groups will start the final round together.
Bear Diane Baillieux sits in a tie for fifth with 6-over 150, and Gurleen Kaur (+7 and 151) is in a tie for 10th. Maria Vesga is 9-over at 153 and is in a tie for 14th.
Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas will start the final round at 8 a.m. Tuesday.