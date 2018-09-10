Baylor’s women finished in eighth place going into the final round of the Cougar Classic, shooting 577 for two days and are +1 after Monday’s round. The tournament is being played in Hanahan, South Carolina, at the Yeamans Hall course.
The tournament was supposed to end Tuesday, but the last round was cancelled as Hurricane Florence neared the east coast.
The winner of the tournament was Florida (-30), followed in order by Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Furman, Florida State, Wake Forest and host College of Charleston. Baylor was ahead of North Carolina, Tennessee, Central Florida, Penn State, North Carolina State, Maryland, Indiana, Boston College, LSU, Georgetown and Charleston Southern.
In individual play, Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur finished in a tie for 15th for 140 (-4). Maria Vesga shot 141 (-3) and tied for20th. Diane Baillieux tied for 36th with 146 (+1). Fiona Liddell shot 105 (+6) and tied for 63rd, and Jordan Shackelford tied for 94th with a 13-over 157.
Baylor’s next tournament will be at the Schooner Fall Classic, September 28-30, at Norman, Oklahoma’s Belmar Golf Club.