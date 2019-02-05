PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — No. 35 Baylor finished in 11th place with a 54-hole total of 49-over-par 901 at the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge. The Bears shot 12-over 296 in Tuesday’s final round at Palos Verdes Golf Club.
“This is as good or better than a national championship field, so any time you can go out there and beat a few teams in a field like this, it’s a good thing,” head coach Jay Goble said in a press release. “The thing that’s frustrating is that we should’ve finished in the lower half of the field. It’s a lot of rust, and everyone has rust right now, but we haven’t had a tournament in quite a while, and we made a lot of silly mistakes that we continued to compound and turn into more mistakes.”
Baylor (+49) finished ahead of four top-20 ranked teams. The Bears earned head-to-head victories over No. 3 Florida (+52), No. 5 Alabama (+61), No. 8 Arizona State (+55), No. 20 Florida State (+51) and No. 42 Colorado (+65).
“We beat three top-10 teams, so that’s a silver lining,” Goble said. “We’re going to have a competitive conference, and we have a great team, but we just need to clean some things up before our next event.”
Diane Baillieux led Baylor and finished tied for 26th place individually with 10-over-par 223 after a final round of 2-over 73. Erica Chiang posted Baylor’s best final round at 1-over 72 and finished tied for 34th place at 12-over 225. Gurleen Kaur shot 2-over 73 in the final round to finish tied for 41st place at 13-over 226, while Maria Vesga posted BU’s last counting score in the final round at 7-over 78 and finished tied for 46th place at 14-over 227. Emma Bradley carded 12-over 83 to place 81st at 29-over 242.