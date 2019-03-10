HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur shot a 2-over 73 in the final round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate tournament to finish in eighth place Sunday. The team finished the tournament in 15th place after shooting 15-over 299 for the last round. Baylor shot 901 for the three rounds.
The Bears, 49-over for the tournament, finished ahead of Oklahoma State (+57) and North Carolina. Florida State won the tournament with a 2-under score, followed by South Carolina (+15), Wake Forest (+15), Duke (+17) and Auburn (+30).
The eighth place finish was Kaur’s fourth career top-10 individual finish in 13 tournaments. The second best individual performance for Baylor was Diane Baillieux, who finished in a tie for 58 at 16-0ver 229.
The Bears will next play in the Evans Derby Experience at the Auburn University Club at Auburn, Alabama, on March 23-25.