HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC –Gurleen Kaur was the bright spot for Baylor’s women’s golf team as she shot a 1-under 70 to put her in a tie for fifth place. The team fell two spots to 15th place after two rounds at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate tournament. The team shot a 34-over 602 at the Long Cove Club.
Kaur shot 71 Friday to go with her 70, giving her a two-round score of 141. She went34 holes without a bogey to start the tournament.
Florida State (-3) leads the team competition, followed by Duke (+5) and Wake Forest (+6) for the top three. The Bears lead only North Carolina (+36) and Oklahoma State (+38).
Baylor will play with Northwestern and Alabama for the final round Sunday.