THE WOODLANDS — Baylor’s Erica Chiang picked up her first career Top 10 finish as one of four BU golfers competing as individuals at the ICON Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club Tuesday.
Chiang carded a 1-over-par 217 across the 54-hole event, finishing eighth in the 84-player field. Baylor sophomore Gurleen Kaur and freshman Emma Bradley each shot 7-over 223, tying for 28th place. Junior Fiona Liddell shot 18-over 234, tying for 65th place.
Chiang had rounds of 71, 72 and 74 on the par-71 course. She is a junior from Taiwan who transferred to Baylor from Seminole (Fla.) State College.
Baylor next will play at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate March 8-10 at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head Island, S.C.