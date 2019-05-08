EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Baylor women’s golf team will miss out on a spot in the NCAA Championships, after the Bears finished in a tie for eighth place at the NCAA’s East Lansing Regional on Wednesday.
The Bears came into the day in a tie for seventh, and needed to move past at least one team to climb into the top six and keep their season going. But despite shooting their best team round of the three-day tournament at 7-over 295, they couldn’t make up enough ground.
Kent State, Arizona, UCLA, Stanford, Illinois and Indiana were the six advancing teams from the regional.
BU sophomore Gurleen Kaur entered Wednesday’s round tied for third overall after shooting 73 and 69 the first two days. But Kaur had a birdie-free 79 in the final round to drop into a tie for 23rd overall at the end.
Erica Chiang finished in a tie for 27th, shooting 72-75-75-222. UCLA’s Patty Tavatanakit won the individual title with rounds of 71, 66 and 71 for an 8-under 208.
Prior to this week, Baylor had advanced through the regional round to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships in each of its previous three trips.