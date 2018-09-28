NORMAN, Okla. – Paced by Maria Vesga’s 3-under 68, the Baylor women’s golf team sits in third place after one round of the Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club on Friday.
Baylor shot 6-under 278 in the first round and trails co-leaders Alabama and Texas by six strokes. The Bears have a four-stroke edge over Texas A&M, Clemson and Florida State, who are tied for fourth.
Vesga closed her round brilliantly, with three consecutive birdies on holes 15-17. She’s tied for eighth in the 81-player field and two strokes back of the leaders. Bayor’s Laila Hrindova had a 69, with four birdies, 13 pars and one double-bogey.
The tournament continues through Sunday.