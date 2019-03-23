OPELIKLA, Ala. — Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur shot 4-under 68 to tie for the individual lead at the Evans Derby Experience Saturday. She and her teammates are currently in ninth place after shooting a team 296, 8-over par.
Arkansas (-3) leads the team competition, followed by Florida (E) and Texas (+2). The Bears, tied with South Carolina, are two back from Mississippi State.
Kaur is tied with Clara Manzalini of Florida. Bear Maria Vesga is tied for 21st with a 1-over 73.
The second round of the tournament is set for Sunday, with tee times beginning at 8:30 a.m. Baylor will be paired with Alabama (+13) and Louisville (+14).