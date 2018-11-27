At her essence, the volleyball setter is a giver. It helps if she is selfless, if she wants others to succeed, because that’s the position in a nutshell. The entire job centers around putting other players in the best spot to score.
At Baylor, the two Hannahs have embraced that giving mindset to a tee.
Junior Hannah Fluegel and sophomore Hannah Lockin have partnered to form a successful setting tag team for the NCAA tournament-bound Bears this year. Lockin has distributed 783 assists, while Fluegel owns 382 helpers for the Big 12’s top team in both kills (1,524) and assists (1,440).
Beyond the numbers, though, the two Hannahs share more than a palindromic name and an identical position on the roster. They’re roommates, not to mention like-minded teammates, who both possess a sacrificial, inspiring spirit.
“I like to rally others around me, rally the team around me,” Fluegel said. “I like to encourage others in a way that gets them fired up to play. So I think a strength of mine is just getting the team excited, getting the team rolling, getting the team in this mode of working together and fighting.”
Echoed Lockin: “I always want to make my teammates feel encouraged. I’d say that’s one of my strengths.”
Of course, Baylor using two players at the same position with the same name, both of whom have seen a sizeable chunk of court time in 2018, that’s not confusing at all, right?
“Even today, we were getting mixed up,” Lockin said, laughing. “People were saying, ‘Hannah,’ and I was looking, but they were talking to Hannah Fluegel. Most of the time I’m Lockin and she’s Fluegel or Fluges or Hannah Two. Fluegel has all the nicknames.”
For everything they share, their paths to the court at Baylor follow their own unique, disparate bends and breaks.
Lockin is a Midwestern girl, having grown up in Iowa. She started playing volleyball at a summer camp in sixth grade. Currently standing 6-feet, Lockin towered over most of her friends at the time, as one of the taller players. Yet although she bounced around between different positions on her way up the club and prep ladder, even some of her first coaches noticed the soft, flicking touch she displayed on her passes.
“A lot of people were like, ‘Oh, you have decent hands, you’ll probably be a setter when you’re older,’” she said.
Lockin said that even as a sixth grader, she had a subconscious sense — nothing that she really verbalized — that she wanted to be a college athlete someday. The more she played volleyball, the more she realized it was her ticket.
At Valley High School in Des Moines, she lettered all four years, guiding her squad to the first state semifinal appearance in school history her senior year. She was Iowa’s Class 5A player of the year and was named an Under Armour All-American that senior season of 2016-17.
Early in her high school days, Lockin had no real clue of where she wanted to go to college. She visited several schools in Iowa as well as Wichita State University in Kansas. On a random family trip to Texas, her parents decided to stop at Baylor “for the heck of it,” Lockin said, as they’d heard some positive feedback about BU from a few people.
“They said, ‘We’ll check it out, just to give Hannah a look at it, and have one more school that she knows what it’s about,’” Lockin said. “So we came, and it was like a dream come true. I had no idea what I was looking for or even getting into. But it was amazing. I loved every part of it, and I thought, ‘I don’t see how any other school can top this.’ … That’s still true to this day.”
Lockin took to the college game like Justin Bieber takes to soft ballads — with a smooth, graceful ease. She seized the starting setter spot last year as a freshman, delivering numerous high-arcing passes in the direction of another gifted freshman, Yossiana Pressley. For the season, Lockin tallied 1,258 assists, and her 11.87 assists per set in conference matches led the Big 12.
She was named a second-team All-Big 12 performer and an honorable mention All-American. So, naturally, Lockin assumed she was poised to elevate her play to a higher level in 2018, and that she had the setter spot on lockdown.
What she didn’t see coming was the detour of an injury. Lockin sprained her foot just before the 2018 season opener, and didn’t play the first three matches.
“It was a bummer, just because of all the preparation in the spring and the summer, and where I felt that I was at,” she said. “Then right before the season getting that injury was really discouraging and frustrating. Not because all my skill that I’d grown was gone, but it was like, darn it, now I can’t put it to work right away.”
Normally the encourager, Lockin found herself on the receiving end for once. She said she drew support from her teammates, several of whom had experienced injuries of their own during their college careers.
Three months later, her foot is “totally fine,” and the platoon with Fluegel seems to be flourishing.
“They bring different things,” Pressley said. “Hannah Fluegel has tempo, Hannah Lockin is more physical, but they bring different things. I don’t know. Fluegel is more of a fireball, everywhere, just go-go-go-go, head on a swivel all the time. But both of them are so great, and I’m so happy they’re on our team. If one of them is in, I’m like, OK, cool. If the other one is in, I’m like, OK, cool. Whatever.”
To carve out her niche on the Bears, Fluegel — pronounced Flee-GULL — was forced to elbow her way to the forefront, with grit and fire and gumption.
Unlike Lockin, she came to Baylor as a walk-on.
“I think I’m comfortable in the underdog position,” Fluegel said. “That sounds weird, but I love just fighting. I love the idea of fighting and being competitive and winning. … (Coach Ryan McGuyre) has always said, ‘Hannah, it’s going to be an uphill battle for you,’ and I’ve always been like, ‘OK, bring it on. I’m going to do it then, I’m going to go all-out and fight my hardest.’ It comes out during practice, I’m pretty competitive, and I just try to win as many drills as possible.”
California is known more for people with the laid-back, chilled-out vibe, but that’s nevertheless the home of the fiery Fluegel. She attended Central Valley Christian in Visalia, Calif., a private school that takes students from elementary grades all the way through high school.
And some of her earliest and sweetest elementary memories involve going to watch the high school varsity’s volleyball matches.
“I grew up watching that, grew up just with this love for the game from these older girls who I just looked up to, big-time, and just wanted to be like them,” Fluegel said.
Eventually, she was one of them. As she matured, Fluegel not only played volleyball at Central Valley but also excelled as a member of the soccer and swim teams. But by her sophomore year, she began to zero in more on volleyball as a potential avenue to college.
“I’d go to games, like USC and UCLA and watch them, and think, ‘Man, it would be so awesome to be on the court like that,’” she said.
Baylor’s McGuyre knew Fluegel’s high school coach from his days coaching at Biola (Calif.) University. Through that connection, Fluegel came to Waco to attend a Baylor camp, and while there, showed enough promise that McGuyre offered her a spot on the team as an invited walk-on.
“Baylor was somewhere that I always wanted to go but never thought I could actually play there. It was just this far-off dream,” Fluegel said.
In her first two seasons at Baylor, she didn’t really play much. Juggling a heavy academic load while trying to get up to speed on the court proved to be a steady grind. She saw action in only 17 matches her first two years, producing 35 assists.
This year, however, she came into her own and grew her confidence, even before the injury to Lockin provided a path to the court at the start of the year.
“Hannah Fluegel is really a stabilizer,” McGuyre said. “I think her leadership, she brings some of those extra intangibles, where if things are getting rocky, she’s really good at kind of righting the ship and steadying people out. But, also very competitive. I think her having to watch for a little bit more in years past, she really understands how to win and how to compete.”
That’s why even after Lockin came back, McGuyre continued to use both setters. Lockin may have had the pedigree and more physicality. The coach said she’s more “fluid defensively,” and is more potent in Baylor’s blocking game.
But he just couldn’t overlook Fluegel’s feistiness.
“I challenge our coaches and myself, I want to be a huge dream releaser in these athletes,” the coach said. “But, to Fluegel’s credit, she never backed down. And she internally said, ‘Hey, one day, I’m going to be a starting setter.’ Despite, at the end of season one, you’re not close. You haven’t arrived yet. We’ve got to hit these points, these points, these points, these points, these points. But, she also does a great job of exaggerating the coaches’ intentions.”
So, as Baylor prepares to play Hawaii in Thursday’s NCAA tournament opener in Eugene, Ore., both Fluegel and Lockin should see time. They’ll both offer their assistance in what they hope is a BU triumph.
It’s may be an unusual platoon, but it works for the Bears. And one primary reason it works can be traced to the attitude of the players involved.
“I think the biggest thing is that it’s nice, because we’re both our biggest encouragers,” Fluegel said. “I’m her biggest fan, and she’s my biggest fan if I get to set. I always look to her — she’s my hype man, and I’m hers. … There’s a sense of competitiveness that we have between us, but at the end of the day we’re like sisters. We’re teammates and we’re trying to make each other better.”
The other Hannah feels the same way as her “awesome” roommate.
“We’re best buds,” Lockin said. “It’s really unique and a very fun situation, because we have each other’s backs and we love each other and we work hard for each other and we push each other. She makes me better, I make her better, and it’s just really fun. Whoever is out there, that’s the way it is.”