Behind a powerful blocking effort, Texas Tech installed a road block to what Baylor hoped would be its first Big 12 volleyball victory of the season.
The Red Raiders racked up 10 blocks and limited Baylor to just .143 attacking in upsetting the 19th-ranked Bears, 13-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-18, in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.
Earlier this week, Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre mentioned that one element of Tech’s play that could give the Bears trouble was the team’s blocking. That analysis proved prophetic, as the Red Raiders mostly neutralized the Bears’ attacks. Tech sophomore Allison White came up with seven blocks herself.
Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley, the Big 12 kills leader, turned out a solid stat line with 16 kills and 11 digs, but she couldn’t get into an efficient rhythm. She had six attacking errors and finished with a .179 hitting percentage. It wasn’t much better for Aniah Philo, whose 10 kills were offset by eight attacking errors and a .044 percentage.
Baylor (8-4, 0-1) didn’t have any issue in zipping out to a one-set lead. The Bears had runs of 4-0 and 5-0 in cruising through the opening set, as Tech (12-3, 1-0) suffered 11 hitting errors on its way to an opening hitting percentage of minus-.025.
But the Red Raiders flipped the script in set 2. Tech’s passes became more precise and the Raiders started finding cracks in BU’s defense. Baylor’s 11 points that set marked the Bears’ lowest-scoring output in a full set this season.
Tech carried the momentum into the rest of the match. After that opening set when the Raiders committed 11 attacking errors, they only had eight in the next three sets combined.
Brooke Kanas paced three Tech players in double-figure kills with 17. It was the sixth straight win for the Red Raiders, who claimed their first win in Waco since 2014.
Philo had 21 digs for Baylor’s defense, while Tara Wulf added 16. Shelly Fanning had seven kills, six digs and four blocks.
Baylor’s next two matches are on the road — at Iowa State (8-6, 1-0) on Saturday, then down to Austin to face perennial power Texas (6-3, 1-0) on Sept. 26.