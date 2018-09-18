The first time Yossiana Pressley ever remembers hitting a volleyball, the end result was a kill, a point for her YMCA team.
As kills go, it was more awkward than decisive, though. Think anvil falling on top of Wile E. Coyote’s head, rather than Jason Bourne executing the bad guy with a sniper rifle.
“I remember that this ball came over and I was like – wha-pow! – and got it over with one arm, and got a kill,” Pressley recalled. “I was like, ‘Ohhhhh, I’m so great at volleyball!’ And I was terrible, it was so bad.”
That’s ancient history. Yossi, as she’s known to her Baylor teammates and coaches, has traveled a thousand miles from terrible today. Her BU coach Ryan McGuyre believes that the sophomore outside hitter is playing at a “first-team All-American level,” as a gravity-defying atomic bomb dropper for the 19th-ranked Bears, who open Big 12 play on Wednesday against Texas Tech.
Pressley grew up in Orange Park, Fla., a suburb of Jacksonville. She found her love of volleyball by process of elimination. She tried track and field in elementary school, but quit after one race of the mile, which she did not enjoy. She gave basketball a shot, but fractured her arm early on and never played the sport on an organized level again.
It was at the Y where she discovered volleyball, and even though she didn’t excel right away, she was intrigued.
“Didn’t have knee pads, just going there and having fun,” Pressley said. “I was terrible, but I loved it. I was like, ‘This is a great sport.’ Balls were getting hit at me hard, and I was like, ‘Whoa. Whatever.’ I loved it still.”
Pressley also benefited from some personal coaching from her aunt, a former Georgia Southern player. Through her aunt’s coaxing, she joined a club volleyball team at age 13. Initially, she didn’t necessarily soar, but by the next year she began to elevate her game.
Then Pressley’s family moved to Texas – to the Houston area – prior to her freshman year of high school. Again, her aunt had already made the move, and that family connection helped bridge the gap.
“Once I moved out there, so many opportunities came,” Pressley said.
Blessed with a springy-legged jumping ability, Pressley started to dominate matches, catching the eyes of college scouts in the process. Her first offer came from former Baylor coach Jim Barnes, so the Bears were high on her list. Then Baylor fired Barnes after the 2014 season, prompting Yossi to wonder about her future.
“Coach Ryan (McGuyre) came and I said, ‘I still want to be part of the program,’” Pressley said. “I definitely care about the coach, who they are and how they are as a person and coaching-wise, but I just really wanted to go to the school. I emailed Coach Ryan and said, ‘Hey, I had an offer here before, and I just really want you to come see me play, just consider it.’ He came, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so great.’ He saw my email, and it was awesome.”
McGuyre said he vividly remembers the first time he saw Pressley play. It was at a tournament in San Antonio, and her club coach was a spunky Brazilian who McGuyre later befriended, appreciating her passion.As for Pressley, her potential popped.
“Yossi could jump high and thump balls, and it was easily a no-brainer for us,” McGuyre said. “And that was when we were really aggressive. That was year one for me, before Baylor was good. So we really owe a lot to Yossi and trusting the coaching staff and what we were going to do, because she came before she’d seen anything happen yet.”
Pressley won first-team Under Armour All-America honors her senior year at Cy-Falls High School, cementing her place as one of the country’s top prep players.
There always figures to be an adjustment period from high school to college athletics, though. For Pressley, the learning curve circled less around the speed of the game or the ability of the other players, and more about the new position in which she found herself.
You see, Pressley is a natural left-side hitter. That spot is tailor-made for right-handed power hitters, as it opens up attacking angles all over the court. But when she arrived at Baylor last year, the Bears were already loaded at that position thanks to returning All-American Katie Staiger. So Pressley moved to the right side, and it took some getting used to.
“Even though it’s still volleyball, the ball has to come from the opposite side over, so I was really having trouble, trying to hit it all the way over there, and it just wasn’t working,” Pressley said. “So, it was definitely a challenge.”
As the season progressed, she grew more comfortable. And her game began to take off. She actually led Baylor with 391 kills, and became the first freshman in Big 12 history to lead the conference in kills per set (4.37) and points per set (4.85). Late in that freshman season, she also shifted back to her old familiar spot at the left side, when Staiger was sidelined with an injury.
“Once Katie got hurt, it was my opportunity to show them what I’ve got,” she said. “It worked out well, but it sucks that Katie got hurt.”
Her BU teammates are just glad Pressley is on their side, no matter where she lines up. They’ve gone up against her in practice countless times, trying – often in vain — to come up with a block or a dig. It’s not easy, they said.
“I think the key word in that question is trying,” junior Braya Hunt said. “When Yossi’s in the zone, there’s not many people that can stop her. I like to say that I’m one of the best defenders in the world, but Yossi is one of the best hitters, and I think that’s one of the things that makes our gym so awesome, the competitiveness.”
With Staiger having graduated, the left-side spot was all Pressley’s entering this season. McGuyre said before the season ever began that he expected Pressley to make another flying leap in her development, and he hasn’t been disappointed. She leads the Big 12 and ranks fourth nationally in kills, with 229, while hitting at a .262 percentage. She also ranks second on the Bears in blocks with 32.
Those are numbers that don’t surprise McGuyre in the slightest. They make him happy, but he’s more proud of the way that his star sophomore is maturing in her willingness to be a servant leader for the Bears.
“I just love how she’s growing as a person. My love for the girls really has nothing to do with how many blocks or kills or digs they ever have,” McGuyre said. “I feel like sometimes as athletes it’s hard to separate that. I feel like they think, ‘I’m only as good as I played.’ But what I love about Yossi is she’s really committed to becoming a great teammate and a better leader.”
When she combines that sacrificial spirit with her seemingly innate ability to skydive from the rafters for attacks, it means that gold-domed roof of the Ferrell Center can’t even contain Pressley’s promise. She hopes to play professionally after college, and carries the dream of representing the United States someday in the Olympics.
Then, she’d like to adopt the title of Coach Pressley.
“I really want to become a coach and inspire girls,” she said.
For now, her inspiration will have to stay on the court, not the sideline. The fired-up little girl from the YMCA has grown up into a human missile launcher, a player who could hold the key to Baylor making postseason history this year. Three years later, McGuyre is sure glad he went to watch her play and honored Barnes’ initial scholarship offer.
“I probably had to say no to, unfortunately, some other good players, but I really felt Yossi was a great player,” McGuyre said. “There’s no reward without the risk, and we took a risk in holding out for her, and Baylor as a whole has been rewarded by having her.”