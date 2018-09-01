SAN DIEGO — Despite a career-best 24 kills from Yossiana Pressley, the 12th-ranked Baylor volleyball team lost in four sets to 19th-ranked San Diego on Saturday night. The host team of the tournament took down the Bears, 25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 25-23.
It marked the second straight loss for the Bears (4-2), who also lost to 10th-ranked UCLA at the tournament on Friday.
Defensively, Shelly Fanning led the match with seven blocks while Pressley chipped in six.
Baylor returns home to face No. 8 Wisconsin at 6 p.m. Friday.