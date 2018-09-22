AMES, Iowa — Yes, yes, Yossi.
Baylor volleyball sophomore Yossiana Pressley pounded a school-record 39 kills as the 19th-ranked Bears rallied for a 15-25, 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 15-8 win over Iowa State on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.
Pressley bettered the old school record of 36 kills that was shared by Elisha Polk (1998) and Stevie Nicholas (2001). Polk was actually inducted into the Baylor Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend. Pressley also had 13 digs in the Bears’ victory and finished with a .390 attacking percentage.
Despite dropping the first set, Baylor (9-4 overall, 1-1 Big 12) kept it together. The Bears hit .429 in the second set and .581 in the third in surging ahead. Iowa State (8-7, 1-1) fought back to even things up at two sets each, taking the fourth set when Jess Schaben and Grace Lazard teamed up for a block of Pressley on set point.
But in the fifth, Baylor closed strong, taking a quick 9-3 lead to put the Cyclones on their heels. They won the match when ISU’s Piper Mauck had a mishit on match point.
Aniah Philo also had a double-double for Baylor (12 kills, 15 digs), which will travel to Texas on Wednesday.