As stat totals go, 39 kills is an incredible number for a volleyball player. Coming off that school-record stat total, Baylor sophomore Yossiana Pressley was asked to try to compare it to another sport.
Like — what is 39 kills the equivalent of?
“My ex-boyfriend is a basketball player, and he texted me and said, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s like 50 points in a basketball game!’ And I said, ‘Oh, I didn’t even know that.’ I don’t know how it would work with football, maybe five touchdowns or something like that?” Pressley said.
Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre gave Pressley even more credit than her ex-boyfriend did.
“Thirty-nine kills would probably be comparable to dropping 60 or 65 in a basketball game. When you’re above 20 (kills) that would be like scoring 40 or something, high 30s,” McGuyre said. “But what’s great about Yossi, she did it on 77 swings. So a lot of athletes will get that many kills sometimes, but they’re normally in the 90s to 100s (on swings) doing it.”
The No. 21 Bears (9-4, 1-1) will need Pressley to be no less locked in when they travel to Austin to face No. 4 Texas on Wednesday. Historically, UT’s Gregory Gymnasium has been a house of horrors for Baylor, which is 0-38 all-time in Austin and just 2-81 all-time against the Longhorns. Amazingly, Baylor hasn’t defeated Texas since 2001, a string of 32 straight losses.
“I think instinctively you always want to do that every year, something that’s not been done before. I don’t think we change our approach too much,” McGuyre said. “What we’ve done in the past is two good teams going to battle. I think, one, first, you need to see yourself as a good team, and we are a good team.
“We have a win over Wisconsin and we’ve beaten a lot of good programs. Then we’ve got to recognize that Texas is a good team too, and so I think for some athletes they couldn’t care less and they’re just going to go play. Maybe some would be tempted to say that they’re a ginormous team, and maybe overqualify them as you go into your approach.”
Pressley said she probably overestimated the Longhorns when she first stepped onto the court with them last year as a freshman. She realized quickly that they presented a tall task, but that the UT players weren’t 10 feet tall or anything.
“Honestly, the first time I played them last year, I wasn’t that intimidated,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, they’re tall, but they’re not like as big as I thought they were. When you think Texas volleyball, you think about all these 6-8 giants who walk around everywhere. But I’ve seen players like that before, so I was like, I’m used to this. So the second time I played them I was just like, this is just another team to me.”
The Longhorns (6-3, 1-0) already have three losses on their docket, but those came against some stellar opponents in No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 2 Stanford.
Baylor, meanwhile, vanquished then-second-ranked Wisconsin earlier in the season for its highest-ranked win in program history. So the Bears know they’re fully capable. They’ve just got to show up and play with bravado and precision.
“Wisconsin, unfortunately, was a very long time ago,” McGuyre said. “We’ve stubbed our toe a couple of times since then. I think we’re at a point where we know the ability is there, it’s just have we come together yet as a team. I don’t feel like we’ve quite arrived yet, so we need another match where we feel like we’ve just come together, and I think we don’t look back. We continue to get better from there. Wednesday would be a great match to come together and make that happen.”