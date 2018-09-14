SAN ANTONIO — Baylor volleyball senior Aniah Philo set a new career high in kills for the second time this season, smacking 20 in a five-set win over UT-San Antonio, 25-21, 20-25, 26-28, 25-20, 15-9, on Friday at the UTSA Convocation Center.
Philo surpassed her previous best of 19 kills from earlier this year in a win over North Texas. She also picked up 17 digs for her fourth double-double of the year.
18th-ranked Baylor (7-3) put up a wall at the net, coming up with 16 blocks. That was BU’s first effort of 15 or more blocks since December 2016 against San Diego.
Yossiana Pressley ripped 20 kills to match Philo, while Shelly Fanning had 15 kills and eight block assists. Tara Wulf hustled her way to 19 digs.
UTSA’s Hannah Lopez led all players with 21 kills. The Roadrunners dipped to 7-4 with the loss.
Baylor will continue action at the UTSA Invitational with a noon Saturday match against Virginia Tech (9-1).