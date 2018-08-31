SAN DIEGO, Calif. – It took five sets (and then some) for it to happen, but the No. 12 Baylor volleyball team lost its first match of the season.
Tenth-ranked UCLA, which ousted Baylor from the NCAA tournament two years ago, outlasted the Bears in a tense tussle, 25-21, 15-25, 11-25, 25-21, 18-16, on Friday at the University of San Diego Tournament.
Yossiana Pressley hammered 23 kills for the Bears (4-1), which looked in great shape after winning sets two and three. But UCLA (3-0) limited Baylor to .091 hitting in the fourth set. Then in a back-and-forth fifth, the Bruins rallied from a 16-15 hole to claim the final three points and the win.
Hannah Lockin had a huge match in her full-time return for Baylor, tallying 57 assists and a career-high 19 digs. Shelly Fanning had 18 kills and Gia Milana added 12.
Five players finished with double-digit digs, led by junior libero Tara Wulf with 29.
Baylor plays 19th-ranked San Diego (0-2) at 9 p.m. Central time on Saturday.