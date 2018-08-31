SAN DIEGO, Calif. – It took five sets (and then some) for it to happen, but the No. 12 Baylor volleyball team lost its first match of the season.
Tenth-ranked UCLA, which ousted Baylor from the NCAA tournament two years ago, outlasted the Bears in a tense tussle, 25-21, 15-25, 11-25, 25-21, 18-16, on Friday at the University of San Diego Tournament.
Yossiana Pressley hammered 23 kills for the Bears (4-1), which looked in great shape after winning sets two and three. But UCLA (3-0) limited Baylor to .091 hitting in the fourth set. Then in a back-and-forth fifth, the Bruins rallied from a 16-15 hole to claim the final three points and the win.
Hannah Lockin had a huge match in her full-time return for Baylor, tallying 57 assists and a career-high 19 digs. Shelly Fanning had 18 kills and Gia Milana added 12.
Five players finished with double-digit digs, led by junior libero Tara Wulf with 29.
Baylor plays 19th-ranked San Diego (0-2) at 9 p.m. Central time on Saturday.
Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis breaks 77-game losing streak
FORT WORTH — A high school football team in North Texas has broken its 77-game losing streak that dragged on for nearly eight years.
Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis on Thursday night defeated Dallas Conrad 40-12.
Fort Worth Independent School District spokesman Clint Bond said Friday that the last victory for the Eagles had been on Sept. 18, 2010, in a 31-7 win over Thomas Jefferson, another Dallas school.
Bond says Diamond Hill-Jarvis students celebrated Friday morning by lining the school hallways to welcome the victorious players, who marched through to the sound of drums and cheers.
University High School now owns Texas’ longest active losing streak at 47.
Serena matches her easiest win over Venus in US Open rout
NEW YORK — Serena Williams equaled her most-lopsided victory ever in 30 professional meetings with sister Venus, beating her 6-1, 6-2 on Friday night in the third round of the U.S. Open.
Serena shook off an early ankle injury to win seven straight games and seize control in perhaps her most dominant performance since giving birth to her a daughter a year ago Saturday.
The sisters’ earliest meeting in a Grand Slam tournament in 20 years was over early, with Venus unable to do anything to blunt Serena’s power, even after the crowd tried desperately to get behind her early in the second set.
They hadn’t played this early in a Grand Slam since Venus won in the second round of the 1998 Australian Open in their first meeting as pros, and only once over the next two decades had either won so decisively, when Serena won by the same score in a semifinal victory in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2013.