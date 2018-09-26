AUSTIN — Someday, the Baylor volleyball program will win in Austin. But they’ll have to wait another year for another shot.
Fourth-ranked Texas made the Bears deal with the art of rejection, coming up with 12 team blocks in a 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 win over the No. 21 Bears on Wednesday night at Gregory Gymnasium. Baylor (9-5 overall, 1-2 Big 12) dropped to 2-82 all-time against the Longhorns, including 0-39 in Austin.
The Bears haven’t beaten Texas since 2001.
Baylor hit just .107 for the match. Sophomore Yossiana Pressley, the reigning Big 12 player of the week, had 11 kills to pace BU — in her last outing, she tagged 39 in a five-set win over Iowa State — but she was limited to minus-.128 hitting and had 16 attacking errors.
The Longhorns were on point with their blocking. Brionne Butler and Morgan Johnson had six blocks apiece, as Texas (7-3, 2-0) neutralized Baylor’s attempts.
Baylor had some moments of clarity early on, as it led for much of the first set. But Texas put together a 5-0 run late to take its first lead at 21-20, then snatched four of the next seven points for a momentum-shifting set win.
Micaya White slapped 10 kills in 17 swings to top the Longhorns. Butler had six kills.
Aniah Philo produced eight kills and seven digs for the Bears. Hannah Lockin distributed 28 assists and went 2-for-4 on kill tries.
Baylor has a quick turnaround for its next match, as the Bears will host Oklahoma in a rare Friday game. That’s an 8 p.m. start, and the match will be televised by ESPNU.