SAN ANTONIO — Baylor’s 18th-ranked volleyball team swept Virginia Tech, 28-26, 25-18, 25-16, on Saturday to claim the UTSA tournament title.
Baylor (8-3) hit an impressive .354 for the day, while Yossiana Pressley tagged 17 kills. She was named the tournament’s MVP, and was joined on the all-tournament team by her teammates Shelly Fanning and Aniah Philo.
Philo ripped 12 kills and Fanning added 11. Braya Hunt powered a strong service game for BU, delivering four aces. Virginia Tech fell to 9-2 with the loss.
Next up for Baylor is the start of Big 12 play, 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Texas Tech.