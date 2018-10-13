MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Baylor’s Shelly Fanning had a career-high 20 kills in the Bears’ come-from-behind win over West Virginia in Saturday. The final score was 22-25, 13-25, 25-22, 25-20, 17-15.
Yossiana Pressley returned after sitting out two matches. She became the 12th Baylor player to record a 20-20 with 21 kills and 20-digs. The digs were a career best for her.
The Bears were down 13-10 in the third and potentially deciding game, but Fanning had six kills and led Baylor to the 25-22 win. There was no real question about the fourth game, and Baylor had to come back from a 14-15 deficit in the fifth and deciding game. A Pressley kill, a block and a Fanning kill led to three straight Baylor points and the match win.
Baylor hosts Kansas State on Saturday, at 2 p.m. at Ferrell Center.