The No. 24 Baylor volleyball team will need some of their other hitters to rise up, as sophomore Yossiana Pressley will miss her second straight match due to injury when the Bears host TCU on Wednesday.
Baylor is hoping to have Pressley back in action when the Bears (10-6 overall, 2-3 Big 12) travel to West Virginia on Saturday.
The Bears have been a little erratic since starting Big 12 play, following every win with a loss. Last time out, they dropped a four-set match at Kansas last Saturday.
They do have a recent run of success against TCU (11-5, 3-2), having won three of the past four against the Horned Frogs. That includes a season sweep last year.
Wednesday’s match is slated for 6 p.m., and will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest, with John Morris and former BU star Katie Staiger on the call.