After playing a pair of ranked teams last weekend in San Diego, the Baylor volleyball team came home for a breather.
On Friday, the Bears will get right back to work against one of the top teams in the country. The 15th-ranked Bears will host No. 2 Wisconsin in the Baylor Classic at 6 p.m. Friday at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (4-2) opened the season with four consecutive victories, but then dropped matches against No. 9 UCLA and No. 16 San Diego. The Bears will get a shot at their highest-ranked win in school history against the Badgers (4-0), who already own a four-set win this season over Big 12 favorite Texas. The highest-ranked team the program has defeated was No. 9 in the country, which the Bears have done twice, against Kansas State in 2003 and UCLA in 2009.
BU sophomore outside hitter Yossiana Pressley has been playing at an extremely high level, having produced 20 or more kills in four of the team’s six matches.
Baylor will close out the weekend tournament on Saturday, with an 11 a.m. match against UT-Rio Grande Valley and a 7 p.m. contest against Rice.