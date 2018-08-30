The 12th-ranked Baylor volleyball team will get a serious challenge to its unbeaten record when it faces a pair of Top 20 opponents at the University of San Diego Invitational on Friday and Saturday in San Diego, Calif.
Not only are the teams highly-ranked, but they’re familiar.
The Bears (4-0) will first tackle No. 10 UCLA at 3 p.m. Central on Friday. Then on Saturday, they’ll face another strong team in 19th-ranked San Diego at 9 p.m. Central. Two years ago, Baylor faced both squads in the NCAA tournament, defeating San Diego in five sets in the first round before being swept by the Bruins in the second.
One of the standouts of Baylor’s early run has been junior Shelly Fanning, who ranks 19th nationally with a .471 hitting percentage.