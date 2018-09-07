If a coach has said it once, he’s said it a thousand times. If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.
The 15th-ranked Baylor volleyball teams beat one of the best.
Behind a career-high 32 kills from a relentless-attacking Yossiana Pressley, the Bears bested No. 2-ranked Wisconsin, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22, on Friday night at the Ferrell Center. The Badgers became the highest-ranked program Baylor has ever beaten, as the Bears previously had two victories over No. 9-ranked teams.
“A lot of fun. Really excited for Baylor University, our community, the girls, just to experience that,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “We’re always about trying to make memories, and to beat a great team at home – Wisconsin’s good, we could end up seeing each other again down the road – but just the flow and consistency we were able to play over the course of the night was solid, was strong.”
Wisconsin (4-1) busted out like a team that didn’t want its winning streak to end. The Badgers shredded Baylor’s defense in the first set for a .484 hitting percentage, committing only one attacking error. Grace Loberg whacked six kills and Dana Rettke added five in that dominant opening set for the Badgers.
But Baylor (5-2) didn’t buckle. Pressley began to pound the ball off the fingertips of Wisconsin’s ominous blockers for points, and the Bears began to get in a rhythm. The teams fought to a 15-all tie in the second set before BU pulled away late, eventually taking set point when Pressley thumped a winner off a set from Hannah Lockin.
Neither team gave an inch in the final two sets. However, Baylor was able to put away volleys when it needed. In the third set, the Bears closed by winning five of the final eight points, including a Pressley kill for the clincher. Later, in the fourth, Wisconsin took a 19-18 lead on a mishit from Pressley. But Pressley and the Bears bounced right back, as she followed with a missile kill on the next play, and then Tara Wulf dropped in an ace. The Bears never trailed again, eventually taking the win on Rettke’s net serve.
Wisconsin actually hit at a higher percentage than Baylor — .294 to .293 – and finished with more blocks and digs. But the Bears had a better side-out percentage (62 percent to 60.9 for Wisconsin), and ultimately got more attacking attempts, which made the difference.
Pressley’s 32 kills topped her previous best by eight, and she became the sixth Baylor player to reach the 30-kill plateau, joining Elisha Polk, Stevie Nicholas, Kia Young, Katie Staiger and Tisha Schwartz.
“Yossi played like a first-team All-American tonight. She is a first-team All-American,” McGuyre said.
Shelly Fanning chipped in 12 kills for Baylor, hitting .400, while Aniah Philo had some timely putaways and finished with 11 kills and seven digs. Lockin turned in a double-double with 55 assists and 10 digs. The setter also had the dump working, as she tallied four kills in six tries with no errors.
Wulf led the back-row defense with 15 digs, and contributed two aces.
Rettke topped Wisconsin with 19 kills, while Madison Duello had 13 and Loberg 12.
In the other match at Friday’s Baylor Classic, Rice swept UT-Rio Grande Valley, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18. The Owls limited the Vaqueros to an .048 hitting percentage. Among the standouts for Rice was Shelby Livingstone (5 kills), the daughter of Baylor President Linda Livingstone and her husband Brad.
Baylor will close out the tournament on Saturday against Rio Grande-Valley at 11 a.m., and vs. Rice at 7 p.m.