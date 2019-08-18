Seven newcomers saw action as the 20th-ranked Baylor volleyball team opened up its preseason schedule with its Green and Gold Scrimmage on Sunday at the Ferrell Center. Baylor’s green squad outlasted the gold, 25-17, 25-18, 17-25, 25-13, in the intrasquad event.
Newcomers Callie Williams, AJ Koele, Gabby Brown, Campbell Bowden, KJ Johnson, Kara McGhee and Jena Kelly all saw their first BU action. The teams served well, combining for seven aces.
Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre called his team “wonderful warriors that love to get out there and compete.”
They’ll get a chance to compete again in an exhibition at Texas A&M at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Sun beat Wings 78-68, clinch playoff spot
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Courtney Williams scored 18 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 78-68 on Sunday to clinch a playoff berth.
Jonquel Jones had 16 points and 10 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season, and Jasmine Thomas added 16 points and nine assists. Connecticut (19-8) has won three games in a row and eight of 10.
Shekinna Stricklen converted a 3-point play to make it 35-32 with 39 seconds left in the first half and Connecticut led the rest of the way. Allisha Gray’s layup with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter cut the Wings’ deficit to six, but Thomas answered with a 3-point play to spark a 9-0 spurt that pushed the Sun’s lead to 78-63 with 1:47 to go.
Gray tied her career best with 22 points for Dallas (9-18). Arike Ogunbowale added 20, and Isabelle Harrison had 11 points and tied her career high with 13 rebounds.
Mystics break WNBA record with 18 3s
WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points and hit three of Washington’s WNBA-record 18 3-pointers in the Mystics’ 107-68 victory over the Indiana Fever on Sunday.
The Mystics (20-7) scored the most points in a WNBA games this season. They have won six in a row, averaging 95.3 points during the run, and 11 of their last 12. Washington broke the 3-point record of 17 set by Seattle last year against Las Vegas.
Aerial Powers added 19 points, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and Ariel Atkins, who also hit 4 3s, had 14 points for the Mystics.
Washington never trailed and scored 18 consecutive points to open a 20-2 lead. The Fever (8-17) twice trimmed it to seven points in the second quarter and once in the third.
Tiffany Mitchell led Indiana with 17 points.
Keys, Medvedev get 1st titles in Cincy
MASON, Ohio — Two unexpected champions embraced their first Rookwood championship trophies, concluding a week that brought more questions than clarity to the upcoming U.S. Open.
Who’s going to be healthy on the women’s side? Will stumbles in the men’s bracket at the Western & Southern Open carry over to New York?
And are Madison Keys and Daniil Medvedev capable of carrying their newfound momentum into a Grand Slam event? After winning the biggest tournament title of their careers, they were already getting asked about how it might transfer to the bigger stage.
Keys rallied late in both sets and beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 7-6 (5) Sunday for her second title of the season and easily the biggest of her career.
She’ll move up to the No. 10 ranking after a gritty showing that was typical of her week. She broke Kuznetsova to pull even in both sets at 5-5 and then pulled them out with a steady serve.
On the men’s side, the bracket in Cincinnati was billed as a reunion of the Big Four — Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray back together for the first time since January. None of them made it to the final.
Nadal won the Rogers Cup last Sunday and withdrew from the Western & Southern, citing fatigue. Murray played singles for the first time since hip surgery in January and lost his opening match. Seven-time champion Federer was knocked out in the quarterfinals, and Djokovic lost to Medvedev in the semifinals with the crowd cheering him on.
The Russian thanked the crowd for its support after beat David Goffin 7-6 (3), 6-4 for his first Masters 1000 title Sunday. It was his third straight final, but the first time he’d won. Medvedev lost to Nadal on Montreal a week earlier, then went on to reach his sixth final of this season, most on the ATP tour. He’s won twice.