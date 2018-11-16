The Texas volleyball program now has more Big 12 championship rings than fingers.
The fifth-ranked Longhorns took down the Big 12’s second-place squad Baylor, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-14, before a raucous crowd of 3,016 on Friday night at the Ferrell Center, clinching UT’s 11th conference title since the start of the Big 12.
Perhaps partially fueled by the crowd, Baylor (18-8, 10-5) bounced out to a sizzling start. The Bears converted 15 of their 32 hitting opportunities in the first set into kills, committing only three errors, for a powerful .375 hitting percentage.
But Texas (18-4, 13-1) tightened up its blocking prowess as the match unfolded. The Longhorns ended up finishing with eight blocks to BU’s 3.5, which aided UT’s march to the win.
Micaya White blasted 17 kills for Texas and had 11 digs for the double-double.
For the Bears, Aniah Philo turned in a terrific performance with a match-leading 18 kills to go along with eight digs. Yossiana Pressley had 11 kills, but was limited to an .051 attacking percentage by the Longhorns. Shelly Fanning and Gia Milana contributed nine kills apiece.
Hannah Fluegel and Hannah Lockin teamed up for 50 assists for Baylor, and Tara Wulf topped the defense with 16 digs.
Texas improved to 83-2 all-time against Baylor, with its 34th straight win in the series.
Despite the loss, Baylor still has a great shot to finish second in the Big 12. The Bears are 10-5 in the league with one more match to play, while Kansas — the only other team with a shot at second — is 8-5 with three matches to play, including one at TCU on Saturday.
The Bears will close out the regular season Wednesday at home against West Virginia.