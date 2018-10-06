LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas hitter Jada Burse blasted 19 kills as the Jayhawk volleyball team dusted No. 23 Baylor, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21, on Saturday.
The Bears (10-6, 2-3) had one of their better blocking games, with 13 for the day, but Kansas produced 16 blocks, effectively neutralizing the Baylor attack.
Baylor was playing without Yossiana Pressley, their top hitter. In Pressley’s absence, Gia Milana had a season-high 17 kills on 61 attempts.
Baylor will return home to face TCU at 6 p.m. Wednesday.