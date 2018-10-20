Kansas State stunned No. 24 Baylor volleyball, 25-23, 27-25, 28-26, to close out the first half of Big 12 play on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
The Wildcats (12-7 overall, 2-6 in Big 12), who defeated No. 22 Kansas on Wednesday, picked up their second straight win over a ranked opponent for the first time since 2012.
Baylor (12-7, 4-4) had chances to win every set, but K-State made the plays it needed to close them out. The Wildcats hit .304 to Baylor’s .264 attacking percentage. The loss was the first time Baylor had been on the wrong end of a sweep at home since falling to Colorado in last year’s NCAA tournament.
Yossiana Pressley tagged 22 kills to lead the Bears, her 10th match of 20 or more kills this season. Sophomore setter Hannah Lockin recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 38 assists and 10 digs in the loss. Braya Hunt also had 10 digs.
Baylor will travel to Fort Worth to play TCU on Wednesday.