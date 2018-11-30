EUGENE, Ore. — Prior to the start of the NCAA tournament, Baylor head volleyball coach Ryan McGuyre said that he wanted his team to “pick a fight.” He didn’t want a repeat of last year, when the Bears played meekly in a second-round sweep loss to Colorado.
The Bears showed a much tougher chin this time around.
Baylor pushed 15th-seeded and host Oregon to the brink, but the Ducks came up with several spike-stuffing blocks down the stretch in taking down the Bears, 25-18, 13-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-13, in the second round of the NCAA tournament Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena.
Baylor closes out its season at 20-9, falling in the second round of the NCAAs for the third straight year. Oregon (22-10) advances to the Sweet 16 to face the winner of Saturday’s match between second-seeded Minnesota and South Carolina.
The Bears had nothing to hang their heads about, that’s for sure. They battled and hustled right up until the very last point, and twice fought off match point. But with Oregon leading 14-13 in the fourth, the Ducks’ Ronika Stone pounded the match-winning kill.
Yossiana Pressley tallied 17 kills and eight digs for Baylor, while Shelly Fanning added 11 kills and Aniah Philo had 10 in her final match for the Bears. Philo also chipped in 12 digs for the double-double.
Oregon’s hard-hitting Lindsey Vander Weide led the Ducks with 21 kills.
The match was extremely competitive, with one rally in the third set lasting one minute and 17 seconds.
Oregon came out popping, as the Ducks hit .469 in the opening set. Oregon also served sharply, getting the Bears out of system with their passing and forcing some more difficult attempts.
But that changed big-time in set No. 2. Baylor used a 9-1 run to open up an 18-8 lead. Shelly Fanning, Hannah Lockin and Yossiana Pressley all had kills during the surge for the Bears, who went on to win the set in convincing fashion, 25-17.
The Ducks responded to take the third, but Baylor showed lots of grit in fighting back in the fourth to send the match to a decisive fifth set.
Senior middle blocker Jaelyn Jackson had five kills and seven blocks in her final match for the Bears. Gia Milana had nine kills and five blocks.