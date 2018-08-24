Given the work she had to do with her hands, Shelly Fanning didn’t wear the diamond engagement ring that she was presented in May to the court.
Didn’t matter. Fanning still sparkled plenty.
The redshirt junior middle blocker made her presence known in a dazzling way in the 16th-ranked Baylor volleyball team’s season-opening match. Fanning blasted a match-best 15 kills with no errors as the Bears turned back LSU, 25-19, 13-25, 25-15, 25-21, before a record crowd of 3,858 on Friday night at the Ferrell Center.
“That was a lot of fun,” Fanning said. “I just thoroughly enjoyed every minute of that. The second set wasn’t exactly enjoyable, but just our grit in coming back and fighting and showing everybody who we are even after we dropped that second set.”
In her fourth year in the BU program, Fanning couldn’t possibly have looked more at home. Her swings in the middle of the net exploited a weakness in LSU’s defense. After setting a school record in hitting percentage last season, she produced a .682 hitting percentage in this match, fourth-best for a single game in school history. She also spurned three LSU kill tries with blocks and dropped in three service aces.
Most of the time, Fanning found herself going up against a single LSU blocker – if that. And the Tigers never really altered that strategy.
“I am not really sure why they didn’t adjust to me, but I wasn’t mad about it,” Fanning said. “So quite frankly, I’m pretty glad that they didn’t make that adjustment. But I know that I need to be quick in adjusting in case other teams, I’m sure, are going to be after me. I’m excited to see how I can use intelligence in going about that in the next couple of games.”
Baylor didn’t get off to a blistering start to the season, as LSU ran off four of the first points of the opening set. But, in part energized by the record turnout – which included a sizeable student contingent – for a “Pack the House” promotion, the Bears soon began to play with more verve.
Baylor displayed some dynamic defense in rallying for their first lead at 7-6, and never trailed again in that opening set. The always eye-popping Yossiana Pressley showed off her high-rise ability, as several times it looked as though she had dropped out of the rafters before thumping the kill. Pressley, a sophomore who was the Big 12’s Freshman of the Year last season, battered 14 kills to go with eight digs.
Baylor (1-0) took the opening set, 25-19, on transfer Gia Milana’s cross-court spike on set point. But whatever momentum the Bears had built evaporated in a assortment of errors once the second set commenced.
LSU (0-1) made some plays, led by its own gravity defier in Taylor Bannister (11 kills), but many times in that second set the Bears proved to be their own worst enemies. Bad passes, mishits, late block attempts – they seemed to come in waves, and LSU took advantage. At one point, the Tigers clicked off 14 points in a row, building a 19-6 lead.
Despite a brief flurry by the Bears late, the Tigers had no problem evening things up at a set apiece.
“The wheels almost came off the wagon in that second set,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “Our grit is strong, the girls’ character is great and strong. We know we have endurance. We’ve done five sets at Denver, five sets for the Green & Gold (scrimmage). And Coach (Eric) Rash does a good job. So, we’re fit. So, it’s just a matter of maintaining and being consistent and staying dialed-in from start to finish.”
Whether it was grit, gumption or just a timely case of short-term memory loss, the Bears turned things back around in a hurry in the third set. Everything started working in one accord again. The defense came up firm, Pressley provided plenty of pressure from her outside hitting position, and the passes were sharper. At one point midway through the set, Aniah Philo sprawled out for a hustling dig, keeping a rally alive that eventually ended with a Milana putaway for the point.
The crowd absolutely loved it – and everyone from McGuyre to the players to BU athletic director Mack Rhoades praised their contribution.
“Students make the difference in terms of energy,” Rhoades said. “They came out in full force tonight, and it was just a lot of fun. That’s the best volleyball crowd that I’ve been part of.”
Milana, the former Maryland transfer who said that Baylor has helped her rediscover her love for the sport, clubbed nine kills in her first match for the Bears. Braya Hunt had a double-double with 20 assists and 12 digs, while Hannah Fleugel chipped in 16 assists and seven digs.
LSU helped Baylor out by giving away potential points at the service line, committing 15 service errors for the match.
Baylor’s action at the Baylor Invitational will continue on Saturday, as the Bears will face Texas State at 10:30 a.m. at the Ferrell Center, then will close the tournament at 7 p.m. against Marquette. In Friday’s other match, Marquette had no problem dispatching Texas State, 3-0.
As for Fanning and her engagement ring, she said that she doesn’t plan to keep it on when she’s playing, given what could happen.
“It’s too risky,” she said. “Somebody else mentioned that – ‘You should just throw some tape on it.’ I know in my heart, so that’s all that matters.”